Ndamukong Suh 'Very Excited' to Get Buccaneers into a 'Winning Situation'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh is looking forward to the upcoming season after he signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive tackle was in Paris on Monday taking in the French Open, but he took a break to discuss his new contract with Tennis Channel:

"I'm very excited," Suh said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The Buccaneers have gone just 5-11 each of the past two years and haven't made the playoffs since 2007, but he apparently doesn't have a problem facing the challenge.

"I like being part of things you can build, and be able to put them over the top," he added. "Hopefully my talent, as well as all the other guys—former Nebraskans, Lavonte David—we can play together and change the game there, and get us to a winning situation."

Suh also noted his ability to work with head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, calling them "elite" coaches.

After he went to the Super Bowl last season with the Los Angeles Rams, the 32-year-old will look to find some more team success in Tampa. His presence alongside last year's first-round pick (Vita Vea) and this year's first-round pick (Devin White) will, at the very least, make the Buccaneers much more intimidating up the middle.

Meanwhile, Suh also got to discuss the other exciting news in his life this week: getting engaged to Katya Leick.