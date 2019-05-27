Video: Le'Veon Bell Posts Basketball Mixtape, Offers Kawhi Help vs. Warriors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

With plenty of time to kill during the NFL offseason, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is apparently laying the groundwork to become a two-sport star.

Bell tweeted Monday that he's making himself available for Kawhi Leonard and the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Raptors for the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The three-time Pro Bowler also included a clip of his moves on the hardwood (warning: post contains profanity):

Bell clarified his intentions in a subsequent tweet, writing that he doesn't necessarily "want" to help the Raptors but that Leonard "may need it! lol."

Toronto advanced to its first NBA Finals after eliminating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Oddsmakers clearly favor the defending champion Warriors, as Caesars gave them a -320 opening line (bet $320 to win $100) Saturday.

