Eden Hazard Says Winning Europa League Would Be 'Perfect Farewell' to Chelsea

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Eden Hazard says victory over Arsenal in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final would be the "perfect farewell" to Chelsea amid speculation he will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Belgium international is expected to secure a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after the final and wants to go out on a high, per Tony Banks at the Daily Express.

"If it is my last game, I hope to bring back the trophy. I just want to win the trophy. That is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. Lifting the trophy would be the perfect farewell for me."

Hazard has been in inspirational form again for Chelsea this season, and his performances have seen him named the PFA Fans' Player of the Year:

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he wants Hazard to stay but will respect his decision:

Hazard has been continually linked with Real Madrid this season, and Chelsea are willing to accept an offer of £130 million, according to Sky Sports News:

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants the club to prioritise signing Hazard and views the Belgium "as the main reference for his team next term," according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He has helped the club finish third in the Premier League this season and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League but can end the campaign in style by lifting the Europa League once again.

Chelsea go into the final as the competition's top scorers and will face familiar opposition in an all-English affair at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan:

Sarri's side will look to their talisman Hazard to deliver the attacking inspiration against Arsenal. The Belgian has yet to find the back of the net in the competition this season, but it would be no surprise to see him on the scoresheet in Baku.