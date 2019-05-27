Highlights: Bronny James, North Coast Blue Chips Win LA Classic Tournament

Highlights: Bronny James, North Coast Blue Chips Win LA Classic TournamentMay 27, 2019
Bronny James and the North Coast Blue Chips took home two wins Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Day Classic, winning the tournament.
The North Coast Blue Chips got the early morning W!! LeBron was coaching from the sideline for a bit! @CuppsGabe #LAClassic https://t.co/naFum1DXMf
James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, showed off an impressive skill set in the two games, hitting a number of threes and pulling off some nice assists.
His teammate, Gabe Cupps, also showed off his all-around offensive game.
Bronny & the Blue Chips are CHAMPIONS!! Gabe Cupps absolutely went OFF!! @CuppsGabe https://t.co/03qU66ECZz
The two wins came a day after both Bronny James and Cupps made headlines.
James had a nasty chase-down block Sunday, reminiscent of his father's block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Bronny Jr. out here looking just like his pops with the chasedown block ✋😤 https://t.co/vaMmwmkPXS
And Cupps challenged the elder James to a three-point contest and held his own against the King:
LeBron vs 14 year old Gabe Cupps 3 point SHOOT OUT Got REAL! @KIngJames https://t.co/JxPWwtV8l4
Not too shabby for a pair of 14-year-olds.
Highlights: Bronny Leads Blue Chips to Easy Win at LA Classic Tournament