Highlights: Bronny James, North Coast Blue Chips Win LA Classic Tournament

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James Jr. shoots around after a game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Bronny James and the North Coast Blue Chips took home two wins Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Day Classic, winning the tournament.

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, showed off an impressive skill set in the two games, hitting a number of threes and pulling off some nice assists.

His teammate, Gabe Cupps, also showed off his all-around offensive game.

The two wins came a day after both Bronny James and Cupps made headlines. 

James had a nasty chase-down block Sunday, reminiscent of his father's block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. 

And Cupps challenged the elder James to a three-point contest and held his own against the King:

Not too shabby for a pair of 14-year-olds.

