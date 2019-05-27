Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Says He Is 'Fit to Play' Champions League Final

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he is "fit to play" in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool after returning to fitness following an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since picking up the problem in the first leg of Tottenham's clash with Manchester City in the semi-finals of the tournament but has told reporters he is available for selection.

"If the final was tomorrow, I would be fit to play. I feel good. I'm back [training] with the team and there have been no problems so far. I've been in full training, doing everything. I'm at a place now where I'm ready to go for any game. The manager will assess it and decide. But so far I feel good and ready.

"Having the three-week gap after the end of the [Premier League] season definitely helped. From when it happened, I could put a plan in place to be ready for this game. We've had longer than we had for the other ankle injuries and it's worked out well. I'm in a good place."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has also spoken about the striker's progress but has not confirmed if he will face Liverpool:

Meanwhile, Goal shared footage of Kane in training with Tottenham ahead of their first Champions League final:

Kane's return to fitness is a major boost for Spurs. The captain is the club's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions and leads by example from the front.

However, the club have coped well without their main man this season, as highlighted by Sky Sports Premier League:

Lucas Moura was the hero for Spurs in Kane's absence in their Champions League semi-final against Ajax. The Brazilian netted a hat-trick in the second leg to secure a 3-3 aggregate draw and progress on away goals (UK only):

Kane's return to fitness has prompted debate over whether the captain should go straight back into the team if he is fit to start the game.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker is in no doubt what Spurs should do:

Yet Pochettino has spoken to the Guardian's David Hytner about just how crucial a decision he faces over whether to play his captain: "Whether to start him is a point we're thinking about a lot. It is a decision that, one way or the other, will be judged after the game. If we win: fantastic decision. If we lose: s--t decision, and you are going to kill me."

If Pochettino is to bring Kane back into his starting XI he will have to drop another attacker, with Dele Alli, Heung-min Son or Moura the most likely candidates to be benched.

Dropping any of his players after their semi-final heroics will be a tough call, and Pochettino faces an incredibly difficult selection dilemma ahead of the biggest game of his managerial career.