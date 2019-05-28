Chelsea vs. Arsenal: 2019 Europa League Final Odds and Prediction

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: 2019 Europa League Final Odds and PredictionMay 28, 2019
Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off in an all-English 2019 Europa League final on Wednesday at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.
Maurizio Sarri's side finished third in the Premier League, two points and two places higher than Arsenal, and are slight favourites to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.
Arsenal are yet to win the Europa League and are in the final for the first time, but manager Unai Emery has a strong record in the tournament after enjoying three wins with Spanish side Sevilla.
Here's a look at the latest odds, courtesy of Oddschecker.com:
Chelsea: 29-20
Arsenal: 21-10
Draw (after 90 minutes): 12-5
Chelsea's plans for their final have been disrupted by injuries to key players. Centre-back Antonio Rudiger will miss out after knee surgery, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both gone under the knife after suffering ruptured Achilles tendons.
World Cup winner N'Golo Kante is also a doubt for the game with a knee injury, according to the Guardian's Dominic Fifield. The midfielder is being "closely monitored" and the Blues "have not given up hope" he can play a part.
The good news for Chelsea is that talisman Eden Hazard is fit and available and comes into the game off the back of a superb season for the Blues:
B/R Football @brfootball
—16 goals —15 assists @hazardeden10 has been voted PFA Fans’ Player of the Year ✨ https://t.co/F2NDwPzi09
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says the Europa League final is likely to represent Hazard's last appearance in a blue shirt before a summer move to Real Madrid:
Paul Brown @pbsportswriter
Mourinho: "It looks like the last match in Blue for Eden Hazard." Says he was "crucial" for Chelsea and "will try to go possibly to #RealMadrid with a last trophy." But is he still "not a player ready to sacrifice himself 100% for the team and the team-mates" Jose? #CFC
Chelsea have already qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the league but will want to end the season with some silverware, particularly after already tasting defeat in the Carabao Cup final.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella noted another reason why the Blues will want to win on Wednesday:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Chelsea are already in next season's Champions League and are set to be in pot 2 for the competition in 2019-20. A win in the Europa League final would elevate them to pot 1, thus avoiding the likes of Bayern, PSG, Juve and Barcelona in the group stage. #CFC #UEL
Meanwhile, Arsenal must win if they are to play in Europe's top competition next season but have a poor record in European finals and against English teams, as noted by Kinsella:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Arsenal's record in Euro finals and against English teams in Europe is bad... - Lost 4/5 European finals - Arsenal have beaten teams from every nation they have faced in Europe, except they have never beaten an English team - Emery has won the #UEL 3 times though #CFC #AFC
Yet they do have a manager who knows exactly what it takes to win the Europa League:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - After winning the UEFA Europa League in 2013-14, 2014-15 & 2015-16, Unai Emery shares the record for the most UEFA Cup/Europa League titles alongside Giovanni Trapattoni (3). He's the only manager to do this in three successive seasons, however. Success. https://t.co/ajGG1qzYBD
The Gunners also have a pair of strikers who can cause all sorts of problems.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seven goals in his last four games, including a hat-trick in their semi-final victory over Valencia:
UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague
🔴 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's semi-final hat-trick = 🔥🔥🔥 @Aubameyang7's 👏👏👏 #UELfinal | @Arsenal https://t.co/GLUkRqNmCJ
Alexandre Lacazette has also weighed in with five goals in the tournament so far, and it is clear the two players enjoy a great relationship:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have scored Arsenal's last 8️⃣ goals in the Europa League 🔥 You can tell they are just two mates who love each other's company 😂😁 https://t.co/KgkRK7rjyo
Both teams have already shown they can beat each other this season. Chelsea won 3-2 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge back in August, while the Gunners won the return at the Emirates Stadium 2-0.
Prediction: Chelsea have enjoyed the stronger season but injuries to key players will weaken Maurizio Sarri's side. Arsenal have impressed in the last two rounds of the competition and have the added motivation of trying to qualify for the Champions League. Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
