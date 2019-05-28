NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Predictions, Breakdown of Top Prospects

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have advanced to the 2019 NBA Finals. While they're preparing to battle it out for the ultimate in basketball bragging rights, the league's other 28 teams are preparing for the draft.

On June 20, two rounds of draft selection will unfold. Things are likely to kick off with New Orleans Pelicans taking Zion Williamson No. 1 overall.

The Duke player has legitimate superstar potential, and the Pelicans are a team that he appears happy to potentially join.

Things are a little less certain after the No. 1 pick, but the picture involving the draft's top prospects is beginning to become clearer.

Here, you'll find a breakdown of the top prospects and where they may land—along with a full first-round mock.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke



4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech



6. Phoenix Suns: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

7. Chicago Bulls: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke



8. Atlanta Hawks: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas



10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky



12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga



17. Brooklyn Nets: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina



23. Utah Jazz: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga



24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington



25. Portland Trail Blazers: Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee



29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont



30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies won the second overall pick in the draft lottery. The early signs point to them using that pick on Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops reported it is "widely believed" Morant will be the pick and he could back up Mike Conley during his rookie season.

There are several reasons why Morant makes sense for the Grizzlies. He's a versatile point guard who can score and distribute with equal efficacy. In 2018, he averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Simply put, he can make the Memphis offense hum whenever he's ready to move into the starting lineup.

The addition of Morant will also help get eyeballs on Grizzlies basketball. While Williamson is viewed as the star of this draft, Morant is definitely marketable. In fact, he's already signed a deal with Nike:

Morant can help the Grizzlies on the court. He can be a face of the franchise off of it. Unless something unforeseen develops between now and June 20, he will likely be the pick at No. 2.

Is Barrett the Pick at No. 3?

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

If Williamson and Morant are both off the board when the New York Knicks select at three, Duke's RJ Barrett would be a sensible option.

Barrett didn't draw quite as much attention as Williamson this past season, but he was just as valuable for the Blue Devils. Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Like Williamson and Morant, he also has NBA star potential. Perhaps more importantly, he has the personality to handle the New York spotlight.

"He's able to handle that type of stuff because he's been at Duke but he's also been one of the top, if not the No. 1 kid, since he's been 13, 14 years old," eight-time All-Star Steve Nash said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "So he's able to handle it. And then to have Zion sort of eclipse him in the draft and in the public view this season, and then to watch the way he's handled it and the way he's been—he's never pointed a finger, he never made an excuse."

Barrett seems like a smart pick for the Knicks, but will they actually take him? According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, they "will weigh the option" of taking Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver instead of Barrett.

What About Culver?

Matt York/Associated Press

Culver may or may not end up in New York, but he's still likely to be a top selection.

Deveney puts Culver's "floor" at No. 7—meaning he won't slip past the Chicago Bulls at seven. He may not make it past the Cleveland Cavaliers at five, though.

Per Deveney, the Cavaliers might have taken him at No. 2 had they won the pick.

The fact that teams are interested in Culver isn't surprising. He's a terrific all-around player who can score, distribute and defend. He averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this past season.

He isn't just talented, he's a hard worker too.

"Jarrett worked on his craft," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said, per Chris Dortch of NBA.com. "He came in here as a guy who could score. Two years later, he leaves as one of the best defensive players in college basketball. A guy who could beat you with the pass. He's a great pick-and-roll player, can score in the post with his back to the basket. He's improved as a 3-point shooter, a free-throw shooter."

Culver may not be drawing as much buzz as Williamson, Morant and Barrett heading into the draft, but he definitely belongs alongside them as a top draft prospect.