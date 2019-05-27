Carmelo Anthony Rumors: New Zealand Breakers Deny Contract Signing

Timothy Rapp
May 27, 2019

Carmelo Anthony's basketball and NBA future remain uncertain, but one rumor that doesn't appear to be true is that the star forward is playing in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald: "A source within the [New Zealand] Breakers organisation has quashed social media speculation NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has signed with the NBL club. However, the Herald understands from local sources a 'significant announcement' is due from the Breakers within the next 48 hours."

The report follows a post from NBA Wire suggesting Anthony was in talks with the organization:

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

