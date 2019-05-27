Carmelo Anthony Rumors: New Zealand Breakers Deny Contract Signing

Elsa/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony's basketball and NBA future remain uncertain, but one rumor that doesn't appear to be true is that the star forward is playing in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald: "A source within the [New Zealand] Breakers organisation has quashed social media speculation NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has signed with the NBL club. However, the Herald understands from local sources a 'significant announcement' is due from the Breakers within the next 48 hours."

The report follows a post from NBA Wire suggesting Anthony was in talks with the organization:

