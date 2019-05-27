2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Cavs Official Has RJ Barrett on 'Same Level as Ja Morant'

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers probably won't get a chance to take RJ Barrett in June's draft. But if they do, they seem to believe they'd be getting a potential star.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported a member of the Cavs front office has Barrett on the same level as Ja Morant among prospects.

We've reached the point of the draft process where groupthink has essentially taken over, with Zion Williamson being the clear No. 1 on most boards and followed at No. 2 by Morant. However, it should not be a surprise to see Barrett on the same level or even higher on certain boards than Morant.

Barrett was the consensus No. 1 prospect coming out of high school last year. While he was overshadowed a bit by Williamson at Duke, Barrett put up the highest scoring average (22.6 PPG) for a freshman since Michael Beasley in 2007-08.

