Watch Jon Moxley's Gritty AEW Videos Declaring Industry War, Teasing NJPW Match

Jon Moxley is starting his AEW career off with a bang—and a declaration of war.

The wrestler formerly known as Dean Ambrose cut a promo after his surprise appearance at Double or Nothing, saying he's on a mission to "reclaim his soul":

"One day, they will all come to my funeral just to make sure I stay dead," Moxley said. "But today is not that day...I am alive. My heart is still beating, and I am breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time."

He continued:

"My name is Jon Moxley, and I am on a mission to reclaim my soul. And I know I'm not the only one who thinks, 'It's about time this industry got a facelift.' So make no mistake about it: This is an official declaration of war tonight to anyone who wants to get in my way and anybody who stands in AEW's way. We have a mission to knock the pillars of this industry on their ass. We ain't reading history books anymore, baby, we writing 'em...this is what you call a paradigm shift."

That could be taken in any number of ways, perhaps most notably as a shot at WWE. Moxley spent the last eight years in WWE but left in April because of creative frustrations. While it was unclear how Moxley would handle his newfound freedom, he made his debut for AEW at the end of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their main event.

It appears that Moxley is being set up for a program with Omega, who wound up being the focus of his attack after Omega fought back. Jericho defeated Omega in their match Saturday and will move on to face Adam Page for the AEW championship.

Before Moxley and AEW shift the paradigm, though, it appears Moxley has some business to take care of in Japan. He posted another video Monday with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's handle, which is in a similar gritty vein to the one before he appeared at AEW:

The date listed is June 5, which could mean Moxley will appear at the NJPW event in Tokyo that night.

Moxley is an exclusive AEW performer but will be allowed to take independent bookings until AEW begins its weekly show in the fall.