Bruno Fernandes Won't Rule out Summer Move Amid Manchester City Rumours

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes isn't ruling out a possible transfer this summer, amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2018-19 for the Lisbon outfit and has been linked to a number of sides as a result, including the Premier League winners.

Speaking with Record (h/t James Westwood of Goal), Fernandes said while he's not been in discussions with any potential suitors yet, a transfer cannot be ruled out:

"I'm with Sporting. There are no contacts with any club, at least as far as I know. There is a lot of talk, there are sure to be clubs interested but to this day, my focus has always been placed on Sporting. Now I want to rest because I have a lot to give to the national team.

"I've spent two intense years, I don't know if I will spend a third year, I don't know if I'm going to leave. No one knows the future."

Sam Lee of Goal reported recently that City had opened talks with Sporting regarding a possible transfer. City are said to be hopeful a deal can be done for around £43 million, with the player interested in moving to the Etihad Stadium.

If City were to get the transfer done, it would add more depth to their already exceptional midfield options. Squawka Football provided the numbers behind what has been a stellar goalscoring season for Fernandes:

Per Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert, the Sporting squad appear well aware of how important he is:

While the midfielder has played in different positions this season, he's been at his best in a central berth and given license to roam forward.

Fernandes' passing range is excellent, as is his set-piece delivery, and his awareness of space on the field allows him to take up dangerous positions.

With that in mind, a manager like Guardiola would be ideal for the Portuguese to kick on again, as the City boss has helped develop the games of players like Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

City aren't short of options in this facet of the field, but they do lack a natural holding midfielder to replace veteran Fernandinho. TifoFootball looked at how key he is to Guardiola's side:

As such, Fernandes would feel like a luxury acquisition for the champions. While he can operate in wide areas, he would primarily be competing for a spot in the XI with Bernardo, De Bruyne, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Even so, the buzz around Fernandes will make for one of the transfer stories of the summer, and City will be mentioned constantly in regards to his future.