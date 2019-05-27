Andy Robertson Says Liverpool Were 'Quite Lucky' vs. Tottenham This Season

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said his side were "quite lucky" when they beat UEFA Champions League final opponents Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield earlier this season.

The Reds won 2-1 when they met in the Premier League in March, courtesy of a last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld.

Robertson told Liverpool's official website:

"They always seem to give us a good game, and last season they got the upper hand on us. This season we turned that around a wee bit. But I think the game at Anfield proves that we were quite lucky, they had a few big chances—but we were going for the title, so we had to win it and luckily we got a bit of luck right at the end."

The own goal came from a Hugo Lloris mistake. The ball ricocheted in off Alderweireld after Lloris had failed to deal with a header from Mohamed Salah:

A defeat was harsh on Spurs, who had performed well at Anfield and deserved at least a draw on the balance of play.

Dele Alli came close, while Christian Eriksen would have scored if not for a vital intervention from Robertson.

Goal's Neil Jones observed Liverpool's struggles in the second half:

Moussa Sissoko should have netted a late winner for Spurs while the scores were level, but he wasted his gilt-edged chance by firing off target after racing clean through on goal.

While that was fortunate in one sense from the Reds, superb defending from Virgil van Dijk also contributed to Sissoko's miss, as football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott noted:

The Reds also beat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley Stadium earlier in the season.

Robertson said the matches will be used in preparation for the Champions League final on June 1, though he's also aware the showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium will be a separate beast:

"I think both teams will probably use them for analysis because it's the best thing you can do when you're playing against the team. You can maybe see things and they'll do the exact same. But I don't think we can take anything from the two Premier League games going into a final. A final is a one-off game, and you have to deal with the emotions and how big the game is and things like that. You also need to try to perform to your best. We know if we don't perform to our best then we've got no chance—and so will they."

The occasion will add an extra layer to the contest and Liverpool—having reached the final last year—have a little more experience of handling such matches.

Spurs will perhaps feel a similar performance to the one they put in at Anfield will suffice, provided they can be more clinical in taking the chances they create and avoid making simple mistakes.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 14 clashes with Liverpool, though, so while Saturday's final might be a one-off event, recent history is decidedly in the Reds' favour.