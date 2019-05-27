Luciano Spalletti Not Sure of Inter Milan Future Amid Antonio Conte Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti said he is unsure if he'll remain at the club this summer amid rumours he could be replaced by Antonio Conte.

Conte has been out of work since he left Chelsea last year, though he has also been linked with a return to former club Juventus.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Spalletti said after the team's final game of the Serie A season on Sunday: "I don't know if I'll leave Inter. Conte was called into question at Juve after the game against Ajax [in the Champions League]."

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri. Both the coach and the club had previously been insistent he would remain in charge after Juve were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final by Ajax.

Per Pisani, Spalletti was reminded of the circumstances surrounding Allegri's departure and said:

"But [Juve chairman Andrea] Agnelli said at a press conference the next day that he wouldn't touch anything and then made a change.

"For me, you can learn from that behaviour. But I'm in the perfect role that I want to be in, and I'm behaving the way I want to. I'm calm."

Inter beat Empoli 2-1 on Sunday in the final match of their 2018-19 season to secure UEFA Champions League football for the second season running under Spalletti. Prior to the 60-year-old taking charge, Inter had been absent from the competition since 2012.

However, it has not all been smooth sailing under the coach.

The Nerazzurri finished on the same points as third-placed Atalanta this season but scored 20 goals fewer. While Inter were not helped by Mauro Icardi's absence from the team for part of the campaign, it does not make for inspiring reading.

Sports journalist Nima Tavallaey and Football Italia's Richard Hall were critical of Spalletti during Inter's 4-1 defeat to Napoli in their penultimate game:

Football writer Adam Digby also questioned his decisions during Sunday's win over Empoli:

Conte won three Serie A titles in a row with Juventus and also guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England, so he would be a clear upgrade in the dugout.

Back-to-back Champions League qualification is a significant achievement for Spalletti relative to how Inter have performed in recent years, but if the opportunity is there for Inter to bring in a coach who could restore them to Italy's elite, they need to take it.