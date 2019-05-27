Matthijs de Ligt Says 'Several Clubs' Want to Sign Him, Talks Possible Ajax Stay

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has said a number of teams are interested in signing him this summer.

The centre-back's future is set to be one of the stories of the transfer window, with a host of European football's elite clubs linked with the 19-year-old.

De Ligt told NOS (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) that while there are a few teams chasing his signature, he's still unsure about where he will end up:

"I don't know yet. A lot is being written and said. That has been true for the whole year. It doesn't make me crazy, so I have no problem there's being so much written.

"Frenkie de Jong [who is joining Barcelona] already made his decision and I haven't, that's the way it is. You look at what's the best for you, you need to make your own decision. Several clubs are interested, that's right."

The young defender also dismissed the idea he has a "dream" transfer amid links to Barcelona and Manchester United, and said he could yet stay with Ajax beyond the summer window.

"I don't really have a dream club beside Ajax," he said. "It was always my dream to play for Ajax, and I succeeded. ... As long as I have a contract at Ajax, there's definitely a chance I will stay."

Rumours about De Ligt's future have ramped up recently. According to Sky Sports News, despite speculation about a possible effort to sign the defender, Manchester United will not chase the Dutchman as they believe he is bound for Barcelona.

De Ligt recently discussed the possibility of a move to the Premier League or La Liga with ESPN FC:

BBC Sport's Simon Stone offered his thoughts on the links to the Premier League side:

Although the defender clearly has an affinity with the Amsterdam giants, it's presumed he will move on to a juggernaut of the European game in the summer transfer window.

De Ligt has enjoyed a remarkable season with Ajax, producing some inspired performances as the team made a surprise run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Dutchman also led the side to the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

The maturity of De Ligt's game is remarkable given his tender years. The Champions League Twitter account shared some of his best moments from a fine season:

Per OptaJohan, the defender has so much experience already:

De Ligt appears coy on his future, and with the Netherlands involved in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, it's unlikely any final decision will be made until later in the summer.

While he has talked up the possibility of an Ajax stay, it would be a surprise if he remained at the club in 2019-20. The majority of reports point to a possible move to Barcelona, where De Ligt has the ability to make a major impact.