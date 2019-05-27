Lothar Matthaus 'Sure' Bayern Munich Will Sign Man City's Leroy Sane This Summer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus is confident the Bavarian outfit will secure the signature of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane this summer.

The Bundesliga club have been public about their desire to sign him, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Matthaus wrote in his Sky column (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"A player who, in my eyes, will enchant the Bayern fans next year is Leroy Sane. I am sure he will move to Munich.

"If [Bayern president] Uli Hoeness publicly reveals that it makes an effort for the player, this lands in the vast majority of cases in Bavaria.

"And it would be a fantastic transfer, as Sane is one of the best wingers out there. Tricky, dangerous for goal, fast, usable on both wings and provided with a great future.

"[Pep] Guardiola is not really satisfied with him, the player wants to play more regularly and Bayern looks for the departure of [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery at least one man for the wing. It would be a win-win transfer for all parties."

Sane contributed 16 goals and 18 assists in 47 appearances for City this season, but he played a diminished role compared to the previous campaign.

Last season, the German started 41 matches and played a total of 3,618 minutes, this season he made 29 and played 2,694 minutes.

In City's UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Tottenham Hotspur, he played just seven minutes across the two legs.

Sane has two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but City could let him leave as early as this summer if he does not sign a new deal, per Goal's Sam Lee:

James Robson of the Evening Standard gave his take on a potential departure for the 23-year-old:

While his contract situation means the Sky Blues have some time to play with, his value will decrease with each window that passes if it remains the same.

Matthaus expects Bayern to splash out to land him this summer:

"Quality always has its price, and Sane is more expensive than the previous record transfer of €80 million (£70.4 million) for Lucas Hernandez.

"He may not be quite as expensive as Neymar, but €100 million (£88 million) is likely. Salary, bonus payments and transfer fees together, become a new record in Bayern's history, but the player is worth it."

Sane is an excellent player with tremendous potential, but if he's not considered a crucial player at City, it could be worth cashing in on him while he remains a valuable asset.

His sale would fund the Sky Blues' pursuit of a replacement, or they could hand a more prominent role to last summer's acquisition Riyad Mahrez—who started just 27 matches in all competitions—and redirect the funds elsewhere.