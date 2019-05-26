Watch Bronny James Replicate LeBron's Legendary Block at LA Memorial Day Classic

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Bronny James and the North Coast Blue Chips once again rolled to victory at the LA Classic Tournament, winning 63-43 in their second game of the event, according to Slam.

Bronny sent social media into a frenzy when he replicated his dad's legendary block from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The sequence was eerily similar to when LeBron James swatted Andre Iguodala's shot attempt off the glass.

LeBron had a front-row seat to see his son continue to strengthen his on-court reputation.

Bronny won't hit the college ranks until 2023, but Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA have all shown a level of interest, per 247Sports. ESPN's Fran Fraschilla also speculated Michigan might have a stronger chance of landing Bronny after the school hired Juwan Howard, who played with LeBron on the Miami Heat, as head coach.

The race to secure Bronny's commitment will only continue to heat up the closer he gets to his high school graduation.