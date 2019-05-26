Watch Bronny James Replicate LeBron's Legendary Block at LA Memorial Day Classic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James Jr. shoots around after a game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Bronny James and the North Coast Blue Chips once again rolled to victory at the LA Classic Tournament, winning 63-43 in their second game of the event, according to Slam

Bronny sent social media into a frenzy when he replicated his dad's legendary block from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The sequence was eerily similar to when LeBron James swatted Andre Iguodala's shot attempt off the glass.

LeBron had a front-row seat to see his son continue to strengthen his on-court reputation.

Bronny won't hit the college ranks until 2023, but Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA have all shown a level of interest, per 247Sports. ESPN's Fran Fraschilla also speculated Michigan might have a stronger chance of landing Bronny after the school hired Juwan Howard, who played with LeBron on the Miami Heat, as head coach.

The race to secure Bronny's commitment will only continue to heat up the closer he gets to his high school graduation.

