Bayern Munich President 'Would Recommend' Jerome Boateng Finds 'New Challenge'

Jerome Boateng "needs a new challenge," according to Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness. The 30-year-old centre-back has seen his playing time reduced, despite Die Roten winning a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double.

Hoeness believes it is time for the Germany international to move on, telling Sky in Germany (h/t Sky Sports): "I would recommend him as a friend to leave the club. He needs a new challenge. Recently he has seemed out of place."

Boateng has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena but has found his position threatened by younger talents this season. Powerhouse 23-year-old Niklas Sule has been emerging as a talisman alongside Mats Hummels, while Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba can also play in the middle if needed.

Sule is a powerful figure, but one whose game is based more on calmness, discipline and precise tackling technique than intimidation:

His performances have left Boateng surplus to requirements in key moments. He didn't start Saturday's cup final against RB Leipzig, a game Bayern won 3-0 thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a Kingsley Coman goal.

For the season, Boateng made just 26 starts in all competitions, including 19 in the German top flight, only half of the league fixtures.

Injuries have been the bane of the former Manchester City man's existence in recent years. A series of illnesses and muscular problems have struck at different times this season, after hamstring issues disrupted his 2017/18 campaign.

Boateng missed the first leg of Bayern's defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 back in February. He only made the bench for the second leg in Munich, a game Bayern lost 3-1.

There is no doubt Boateng is an asset when fully fit. He's a strong presence, quick and agile enough to get tight to strikers, as well as being aggressive in the air.

Those attributes explain why Boateng hasn't been short of suitors. Back in September, he told Bild (h/t Sky Sports) how Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had shown interest.

Boateng rejected United's advances then, but he may be more receptive to offers in light of Hoeness' advice. He's only slated to be a Bayern player until 2021, and his playing time is only likely to be further reduced, so this summer may be the perfect time for Boateng to find his next challenge.