Thomas Tuchel 'Can't Promise' Neymar and Kylian Mbappe Will Stay at PSG

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says he "can't promise" Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club amid speculation over both players' futures.

The 45-year-old was asked by Sky Sports F1 (h/t Sky Sports News) about rumours concerning the two stars and offered his opinion on the prolific duo.

"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent. My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started. My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naïve and I don't want to be naïve in this business," he said.

Tuchel has endured a mixed campaign in his first season with the Ligue 1 side. He guided the club to the French title but endured disappointment in the domestic cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have demonstrated their faith in the German by announcing a contract extension that runs until June 2021:

Meanwhile, star striker Mbappe has spoken about his future after being named Ligue 1's Player of the Year and suggested he could move away from the Parc des Princes:

The French club was quick to respond to his comments by issuing a statement:

The World Cup winner is already one of Europe's most lethal strikers. He netted 33 times in the league last season to finish second in the European Golden Shoe standings behind Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on 36.

Meanwhile, there has been continued speculation over Neymar's future in France. The Brazilian has now reportedly fallen out with Mbappe, and Real Madrid are ready to sign "whichever of the two strikers decides they must leave the Parc des Princes," per Sport (h/t Jack Bezants of Mail Online).

PSG have invested heavily to bring both players to the club, and they remain crucial to the club's future success. The French champions' ultimate ambition is to land the Champions League for the first time, and they will want to keep the duo on board if they are to achieve that aim.