Wisconsin Coach Howard Moore's Wife Jennifer, Daughter Jaidyn Die in Car Crash

Wisconsin Coach Howard Moore's Wife Jennifer, Daughter Jaidyn Die in Car CrashMay 26, 2019
Jennifer and Jaidyn Moore, the wife and daughter of Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore, died in a car accident Saturday, according to ESPN.com.
Moore and his son Jerell were also in the car and were injured in the accident but survived and are expected to recover.
Badgers' head coach Greg Gard released a statement:
"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family. Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."
Many coaches and programs around college basketball sent messages of support to Moore:
Frank Martin @FrankMartin_SC
@Howard_Moore please Lord place your strength and spirit in Coach Moore and his family. We all need to 🙏🏼 for the Moore family
LaVall Jordan @LaVall_Jordan
Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore has been a great friend and mentor to me. Many prayers go up for him & his family during this devastating time. Absolutely heartbreaking news. Please pray 🙏🏾
Chris Mack @CoachChrisMack
Please pray for Howard Moore and his family with @BadgerMBB. Tragic car accident & their lives are changed forever in an instant. Sickening.
Purdue’s Matt Painter @CoachPainter
Saddened to hear the news about Howard Moore today. Our thoughts are with Howard, his family and Wisconsin basketball.
Indiana Basketball @IndianaMBB
Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss.
Michigan Men's Basketball @umichbball
Our thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore. Everyone here in Ann Arbor -- our staff, our players and family has you & your family in our minds.
Chris Holtmann @ChrisHoltmann
Sending our thoughts and prayers to Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore, his family and loved ones and the @BadgerMBB community following the tragic news of the Moore family being involved in a car accident this morning.
Michigan State Basketball @MSU_Basketball
Our thoughts are with Coach Howard Moore and our Wisconsin Basketball family today. Please keep them in your prayers.
According to ESPN's report, the Moore family was driving on the M-14 freeway in Michigan when a car driving in the wrong lane struck them. According to authorities, the 23-year-old female driver of that vehicle, Samantha Winchester, died in the crash.
According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moore was in a coma early Saturday after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, while Jerrell Moore suffered minor injuries.
"Jennifer was a sweetheart," Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato told Potrykus. "I would see her at events, around the Kohl Center and in the community. She always had a smile on her face and was always upbeat."
"He is one of the most down-to-earth persons that you’ll ever meet in your life and that is exactly what Badger athletics is all about," Granato added regarding Moore. "To have to watch him and all that he has suffered through in the last few hours, it is one of those days in life you try to figure out how this type of thing could happen."
