Wisconsin Coach Howard Moore's Wife Jennifer, Daughter Jaidyn Die in Car Crash

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Jennifer and Jaidyn Moore, the wife and daughter of Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore, died in a car accident Saturday, according to ESPN.com.

Moore and his son Jerell were also in the car and were injured in the accident but survived and are expected to recover.

Badgers' head coach Greg Gard released a statement:

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family. Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time."

Many coaches and programs around college basketball sent messages of support to Moore:

According to ESPN's report, the Moore family was driving on the M-14 freeway in Michigan when a car driving in the wrong lane struck them. According to authorities, the 23-year-old female driver of that vehicle, Samantha Winchester, died in the crash.

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moore was in a coma early Saturday after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, while Jerrell Moore suffered minor injuries.

"Jennifer was a sweetheart," Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato told Potrykus. "I would see her at events, around the Kohl Center and in the community. She always had a smile on her face and was always upbeat."

"He is one of the most down-to-earth persons that you’ll ever meet in your life and that is exactly what Badger athletics is all about," Granato added regarding Moore. "To have to watch him and all that he has suffered through in the last few hours, it is one of those days in life you try to figure out how this type of thing could happen."