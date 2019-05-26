Video: Cody Talks Triple H Diss; Says Jon Moxley Signed Multiyear AEW Contract

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes said Saturday night his Triple H reference of destroying a throne with a sledgehammer and the high-profile signing of Jon Moxley, who recently finished a long WWE run as Dean Ambrose, were both part of establishing All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a legitimate wrestling alternative.

Rhodes, who's operated under the ring name Cody since his Ring of Honor run started in 2016, has gone "all in" as the executive vice president of AEW. His comments from a post-event press conference after Double or Nothing focused on trying to make the company a true competitor for WWE.

"The throne [Triple H used at WrestleMania XXX] kinda symbolized his reign," he said. "And man, I wanna play ball."

Rhodes went on to confirm they've signed Moxley to a multiyear contract to add to their already star-studded roster.

Here's a look at the full media session, via Chris Van Vliet:

Although AEW has a long way to go before it can match WWE's decades of consistency in the professional wrestling market, there's no doubt the promotion is off to a red-hot start.

Kenny Omega was the top free agent available earlier this year before signing with AEW in February. Moxley, who left the WWE after one final run alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as The Shield, took over as the hottest name on the open market, and AEW landed him too.

President Tony Khan said Moxley has signed a full-time deal with the company for once they begin weekly programming, but they will allow him to accept independent bookings while their schedule isn't quite as busy, per Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.

"He has a multiyear contract, he will be on a full-time deal," Khan said. "When we go weekly, he's going to be full-time. Same as some of the guys, especially when the schedule is light, I'm open to him working some international and indie dates."

An important summer lies ahead for AEW. After Fyter Fest on June 29, it will host Fight for the Fallen on July 13 and All Out on Aug. 31.

Double or Nothing provided the company with a terrific start. Now it must maintain that momentum in the coming months if it wants to stay on the fast track to become a serious alternative to WWE.