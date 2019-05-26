5 Best Scenarios for John Cena's Next WWE Appearance

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At some point later this year, John Cena is going to be back on a WWE screen.

One of the most popular stars in the company's history has always managed to craft out a place on the card no matter what is happening elsewhere, but with a roster as stacked as the current edition is, that may be tough this time around.

However, if WWE thinks on its feet and adopts a different approach for Cena, there's every chance his next run with the company could be a hit.

Here's a few scenarios for WWE to consider when it comes to nailing Cena's next run in WWE.