Report: Manchester United 'Rule Out' Matthijs de Ligt Summer Transfer

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out a move for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

Speculation started to gather pace in recent days that the Red Devils would make a move for the centre-back, with Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror saying United had made a £70 million offer for De Ligt.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Old Trafford outfit will not attempt to sign De Ligt in the transfer window because they believe he is poised to join Barcelona.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC also reported that United are set to miss out on the 19-year-old despite the fact that the Red Devils are ready to offer him a weekly wage of £250,000.

"While United remain huge admirers of De Ligt, who is not expected to leave Ajax until after his involvement with the Netherlands at the Nations League in Portugal next month, there is an acceptance within Old Trafford that Barcelona have all but tied up a deal for the player," Ogden said.

De Ligt has emerged as one of the standout defenders in European football this season and was crucial in Ajax's surprise run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He scored the goal that sealed their progress into the semis at the expense of Juventus (U.S. only):

As Sky Sports News noted, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu said the club is working on signing new players and moving on others.

The Blaugrana, who were beaten 2-1 by Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, have already agreed a deal to sign De Ligt's Ajax and Netherlands team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

With that in mind, it's not a shock to read that the Blaugrana are the favourites to snap up the centre-back. Football journalist Daniel Storey thinks the mention of United may be with a view to speeding up a move to the Camp Nou:

While the Red Devils are able to offer a lucrative salary, they will not be playing in the Champions League next season after a torrid 2018-19 campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished sixth in the Premier League table.

Occasional football writer Jonny Sharples joked that United are unlikely to lure the Dutchman to Old Trafford:

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is under consideration:

Ogden added that Swansea City's Daniel James and Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff are targets for Solskjaer too.

United's defence has long been in need of a reshuffle, though, and they lack a commanding centre-back upon whom a strong foundation can be forged. De Ligt would be a perfect acquisition with that in mind, although it would be a big surprise if he were to end up at the Red Devils.