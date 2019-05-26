Jadon Sancho 'Guaranteed' to Be at Borussia Dortmund Next Season, Says Club CEO

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said it's "guaranteed" Jadon Sancho will be at the club next season.

The young winger enjoyed a breakthrough season with Dortmund, as he was a crucial part of the team that pushed Bayern Munich close in the battle for the Bundesliga title. Unsurprisingly, Sancho has since been linked with a number of high-profile clubs.

But Watzke has made it clear the England international will not be available in the upcoming market, per Bild (h/t Goal).

"It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than 10 years at BVB, but we have clear agreements about the present," he said. "Jadon is not on the market and plays next season guaranteed at Borussia Dortmund."

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph reported in March that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were prepared to go head-to-head for the transfer of the 19-year-old this summer. In the piece, it's said Sancho is valued at around £100 million.

Dortmund have cashed in on some major assets in recent years, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the club's recruitment strategy has allowed them to remain competitive in Germany.

Getting young players in like Sancho has been vital to that process, as he's developed into one of the most exciting prospects in European football. Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his exceptional 2018-19:

One of the standout parts of Sancho's game is his invention and composure in the final third. This delightful assist in a clash with Schalke was one of the highlights of the campaign:

What makes Sancho special is his ability to mesh that ingenuity with his physical gifts. The Three Lions starlet is one of the quickest players in the Bundesliga, while his agility and balance make him difficult for defenders to pin down.

His stock only appears set to rise in the coming months and years.

The club appear serious about challenging again next term too, as they've already wrapped up the signings of Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt. German football journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt thinks Sancho might have to fight for a spot in the XI in 2019-20:

Still, despite his tender years, Sancho was influential in the German top flight last season and is already among the best players in the division. If he links well with Hazard and Brandt, Dortmund will have an attack to be feared by domestic and European rivals.

Provided he continues on an upward curve, the interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs will not go away.