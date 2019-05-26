Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham 'Happy' with Harry Kane Fitness for UCL Final

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is "happy" with the recovery being made by Harry Kane and a number of other key players, as they seek to get themselves fit for the UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool and Spurs will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday in what promises to be an absorbing all-English encounter. Tottenham have a number of injury concerns ahead of the game though, with Kane, Harry Winks and Jan Vertonghen all doubts.

Speaking about the trio, Pochettino said he's content with the progress being made and commented on their potential ability to make an impression from the bench, per Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph:

"We are happy. We are going to assess him like any other player, like Jan, Harry Winks. Of course, the most important thing is that they are available. To play from the beginning or be on the bench and help the team. Because the most important thing in a final is not always the starting XI, maybe people from the bench come on and be the hero. There are a lot of examples of this."

While Kane has long established himself as a goalscoring talisman for Tottenham, the team were able to qualify for the final without him available for some crucial games. He wasn't fit for the semi-final second leg with Ajax, as the London club qualified in the most dramatic of fashion:

As relayed by ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, the celebrations of the England captain in Amsterdam pointed to a player likely to be fit for the showpiece final:

Given Spurs finished 26 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League in 2018-19, they will go into the final as underdogs. With that in mind, Pochettino will be desperate to get some key players back from injury.

While Kane is a fine focal point up top, Vertonghen has been a colossal figure for Tottenham in defence for many years and his leadership would be key on such a big stage. Winks is Spurs' most composed midfielder on the ball, a trait that'll be vital in what is set to be a frantic game.

The Tottenham Twitter account posted the following clip showing how important the Belgium international has been to the cause:

As for Kane, WhoScored.com noted just how effective he can be when playing away from home:

If the England striker is fully fit, Pochettino has a big decision to make. While he would be tempted to bring Kane back in for his first match since April, it'd mean dropping one of Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli or Lucas Moura, all of whom played a big part in the semi-final success.

Still, in what promises to be a tight encounter, having players like Kane and Winks on the bench would be a big boost. As Spurs academy graduates, they'll each be desperate to play a part in the biggest game in the club's history