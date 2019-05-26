NBA Finals 2019: Championship Series Schedule, TV Info and Predictions

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

For the first time in five years, there is a new matchup in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are still participating in the championship series, but they have a new foe in the Toronto Raptors.

By the time the series kicks off Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, both teams will have had plenty of rest since the Warriors completed their sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, while the Raptors ended their series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. have an opportunity to start Toronto's first NBA Finals appearance off on a high note at home, but the Warriors carry a wealth of road experience that could reaffirm their favorite status with a Game 1 victory.

2019 NBA Finals Schedule

All Times ET.

Game 1: Thursday, May 30 at Toronto (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 2 at Toronto (8 p.m., ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 7 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Monday, June 10 at Toronto (9 p.m., ABC)*

Game 6: Thursday, June 13 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)*

Game 7: Sunday, June 16 at Toronto (8 p.m., ABC)*

*If necessary.

Prediction

Golden State over Toronto in 5

Toronto appears to have an advantage by playing the first two games at Scotiabank Arena.

It also helps the Raptors that they are coming into the NBA Finals with a full head of steam after winning four straight games over the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the Warriors are a grade above everyone else in the Eastern Conference, and in order to head to the Bay Area with a two-game series lead, the Raptors have to be perfect.

Klay Thompson is likely going to get the defensive assignment against Leonard after playing well against Damian Lillard in the Western Conference Finals.

The goal for Thompson is to limit Leonard's production and to stop him from reaching 25 points in each game.

If Thompson is able to keep Leonard's point total low, the Raptors will have to rely on Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam to score close to 20 points.

Lowry stepped up in a major way against the Bucks by averaging 19.2 points per game, and with an opportunity to finally shine in the NBA Finals, he should have one or two standout showings.

Even if Lowry and Siakam provide solid performances in support of Leonard, though, there is no guarantee it will be enough for the Raptors to beat the defending champion.

Stephen Curry was unstoppable in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 36.5 points per game. Draymond Green stepped up in all facets of the game, and Thompson made an impact on both sides of the ball through his defense on Lillard and 21.5 points per game.

Even without Kevin Durant, the Warriors showed in Game 6 against the Houston Rockets and in the Western Conference Finals that they can pull out key road wins.

In the past two years, the Warriors have three road victories in the NBA Finals, but they were all in Games 3 and 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While they have had plenty of success on the road in the postseason, the Warriors have rarely opened a series in an opponent's building. But if there is one team capable of erasing Toronto's momentum in Game 1, it is Golden State.

By taking one game in Toronto, the Warriors will set up a pair of home wins at Oracle Arena, which will leave the Raptors in a 3-1 hole coming back to Toronto.

By the time Game 5 rolls around, Thompson will have frustrated Leonard enough to force some bad shots out of the Toronto forward in key situations.

With Leonard not at his best, the Raptors will not be able to keep up with the Warriors in the scoring column because of how well Curry, Thompson and Green have been shooting the ball.

If the Warriors get DeMarcus Cousins or Kevin Durant back at any point, the series could be even more one-sided since Toronto does not have enough elite defenders to slow down all of Golden State's stars.

If Cousins or Durant were to play, it would be later in the series. The team's injury update on Thursday stated Cousins is anticipated to play at some point in the NBA Finals, while Durant has not been cleared for on-court activities.

Even if Cousins and Durant make minimal contributions, they should be enough to push Golden State over the edge since its healthy players are in some of the best form of their careers, which will lead to a fourth championship in five years.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.