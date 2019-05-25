Look: Bret Hart Unveils AEW World Championship Belt at Double or Nothing

Gallo Images/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart unveiled the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday night.

Hart showed off the title in a segment that also involved Adam "Hangman" Page, who will compete in the match to determine the first AEW world champ:

On the Double or Nothing preshow, Page won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale to earn his place in the first AEW world title match. He will go on to face the winner of Saturday's main event between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Page and Hart were interrupted by MJF, who Page last eliminated to win the Battle Royal. After MJF ran down Page and Hart on the microphone, the trio of Page, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc attacked MJF.

That resulted in Hart holding the AEW World Championship over his head amid applause from the sellout crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Hart's involvement came as a big surprise to fans since Hart appeared on WWE programming last month to accept the Hart Foundation's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his niece, Natalya, who was representing her father—the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

While AEW has yet to make an official announcement, the AEW World Championship figures to be awarded in the coming months with Fyter Fest on June 29, Fight for the Fallen on July 13 and All Out on Aug. 31 all on the horizon.

