NBA Mock Draft 2019: Latest Projections and Comparisons for Underrated Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NBA Draft is still more than three weeks away, but it's almost certain that Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will be the first three names called by commissioner Adam Silver when he steps to the podium June 20.

Texas Tech star guard Jarrett Culver seems like a strong choice at the No. 4 position while Cam Reddish is likely to join his Duke teammates Williamson and Barrett with an elite selection at No. 5.

As the draft moves past the fifth slot, much will be determined by individual workouts that will follow in the upcoming weeks.

In this piece, we offer our latest mock draft as well as projections and comparisons for underrated prospects.

We look at late first-round pick guard Luguentz Dort of Arizona State and second-round prospect center Nicolas Claxton of Georgia, and offer player comparisons for both.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, F, Duke

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, F, Kentucky

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Pacers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Guard Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

Dort is a thick-bodied, long-armed guard who say he is going to play point guard in the NBA.

Dort came in at 6'2 3/4" and 222 pounds with a 6'8 1/2" wing span at the Combine. He is coming out this year after a freshman year that saw him average 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds last season. While his shooting was not impressive at 40.5 percent, his ability to create his own shot and score should help him establish himself at the next level.

Dort is likely to get drafted late in the first round, and he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic that he has interviewed with five teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

"The feedback I’ve gotten from the teams, I feel like I’m in pretty good position for this draft," he said.

Dort has talent and skill, but his strength and body thickness is similar to Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics. The Arizona State guard has heard the Smart comparisons, and he also offered up Utah guard Donovan Mitchell.