2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Jarrett Culver's 'Floor' Is Bulls with No. 7 Pick

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There is a lot of uncertainty in the 2019 NBA draft following Zion Williamson at No. 1, but there is a near-certainty Jarrett Culver will be taken early.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, the Texas Tech wing has a "floor" of the No. 7 pick, meaning the Chicago Bulls sit in the lowest spot he'd be drafted.

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem like the best fit at No. 5, although they would have reportedly considered him even if they ended up with the No. 2 pick. The New York Knicks could be the most interesting option, with Deveney noting they could consider Culver over RJ Barrett at No. 3.

The guard is one of the more intriguing players in the class as an elite defender who can create offensive opportunities for himself.

After playing a secondary role on Texas Tech in 2017-18, Culver broke out last season with averages of 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American as the go-to option on the Big 12 regular-season champions.

He was arguably even more impressive during the postseason, leading the Red Raiders to their first Final Four before they lost to Virginia in the national title game.

After measuring at 6'6 ¾" at the combine, he has the size to match up with the top guards in the NBA and become a shutdown defender. If his outside shooting improves, he has a chance to be one of the league's top two-way players.

In a draft filled with questionable prospects, Culver's high upside combined with low risk makes him an exciting prospect.

This should ensure he comes off the board early in June.