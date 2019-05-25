Abby Wambach to Be Inducted into US National Soccer Hall of Fame

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

After an incredible playing career, former United States women's national team star Abby Wambach has been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Fellow Hall of Famer Julie Foudy personally announced the news to Wambach:

The 38-year-old will be inducted on September 21.



Wambach is not only one of seven U.S. players with over 100 goals in her career, she is also the all-time leading scorer in women's international soccer with 184 goals, breaking Mia Hamm's previous mark of 158.

She appeared in 255 international matches, including four World Cups and two Summer Olympics.

On the team level, the forward has helped the Americans thrive over the past couple of decades, including a World Cup title in 2015. The squad also won Olympic gold medals in each year with Wambach on the roster (2004 and 2012), although the team struggled to a fifth-place finish without her in 2016.

She was somehow even more impressive on an individual level, being named the USSF Women's Athlete of the Year six times and the FIFA World Women's Player of the Year once in 2012.

Her impact on and off the field was clear, as she won the ESPYs Icon Award in 2016.

Wambach now has one more honor on her resume with a deserved spot in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.