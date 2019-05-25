NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections and Prospects Shaking Up Stock Market

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The top three picks in the 2019 NBA draft appear to be set, but there is plenty of room for prospects to rise in the remaining spots ahead of June 20.

The NBA combine was the latest and highest-profile showcase for elite prospects to prove they are worth a spot in the top 10.

Other prospects are taking advantage of the new draft eligibility rules, in which players have until the end of May to choose between returning to college or going to the NBA.

The next step is individual workouts with NBA teams, which could see players' stocks rise even further.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, F, Duke

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): PJ Washington, F, Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Iowa State

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Nicolas Claxton, F, Georgia

Prospects Shaking Up Stock Market

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Georgia's Nicolas Claxton is one of a handful of prospects benefiting from the later deadline to stay in the draft as an underclassman.

After Claxton's performance at the combine, Georgia head coach Tom Crean said the forward is giving himself plenty of options, whether it be in the NBA or back in college for another season, per The Athletic's Seth Emerson.

Claxton still has plenty of work to do in order to ensure himself of being a lock in the first round, but he is trending in the right direction after making seven blocks in a five-on-five scrimmage at the combine, per Palmer Thomas of 247Sports.

Claxton also ripped steals and made a few impressive moves in the paint, according to Kyle Boone of CBSSports.com.

During his sophomore season at Georgia, Claxton put up 13.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

What Claxton has to consider now is if he wants to test himself in the NBA or improve his draft stock on a Georgia squad that is expected to be much better in Crean's second season.

If he remains in the draft pool and continues to impress in predraft workouts, Claxton could lock himself into the final third of the first round and land with a contender.

Cam Reddish

Most of the talk regarding Duke prospects is about Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, but Cam Reddish could make some noise in the lottery.

At the moment, Reddish is projected by most experts to be taken beneath the top five, but if he keeps impressing NBA teams with his athleticism, he could move up boards.

At the combine, ESPN.com's Mike Schmitz called him the most naturally gifted player to take the floor on Wednesday.

NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes wrote that Reddish passed the eye test of being a potential NBA star with his 6'8" frame.

The debate regarding Reddish will come down to his productivity at Duke, where he was the third star behind Williamson and Barrett.

Reddish only averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 35.6 percent from the field, but his upside is undeniable.

The key for Reddish in the coming weeks is to prove he can take his game to another level as a star player, similar to his Duke teammates.

From all accounts so far, Reddish is impressing NBA personnel and has created an opportunity to land in the top five.

If that is the case, he could leap over De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver and Darius Garland to land with a team like Cleveland, who could use his scoring presence to complement Collin Sexton and Kevin Love.

