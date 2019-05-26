2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and Pro Comparisons for Elite Prospects

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The NBA has largely become a position-less sport, with players regularly rotation roles to fit the situation. Yet, teams should and do still recognize base positions when looking to fill needs on their rosters.

Take postseason standout Kawhi Leonard, for example. Sure, he is capable of playing on the perimeter and distributing the ball from the point, but the Toronto Raptors traded for him last offseason because they wanted a dominant frontcourt presence.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is another example. He's far more versatile and offensively creative than a traditional big man, but his primary role is still to push the attack from down low.

While there's no guarantee that teams will find another Leonard or Jokić in this year's draft, there are some elite frontcourt prospects who should immediately contribute at the next level. Here's well examine the best of the best, where they could end up and why.

First, though, an updated first-round mock draft.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke



4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech



6. Phoenix Suns: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke



9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas



10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky



12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France



17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina



23. Utah Jazz: Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington



25. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee



29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont



30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue



Perhaps no player in this draft class operates like a traditional frontcourt player more than Duke star Zion Williamson. Though he isn't a great outside shooter, he's a tremendous scorer who can hammer the ball home in the paint.

While a large percentage of Williamson's highlight reel will involve powerful dunks, though, he is more than just low-post muscle. He's a smart, quick player and a fantastic rebounder who could one day compare to NBA legend Charles Barkley.

"they are very similar defenders and Zion for sure has the rebounding potential of this present TNT commentator and hall of fame player," Flynn Patrick of Fadaway World wrote. "Zion’s absolute ceiling is Barkley with better athleticism and size, time will tell if he’s able to meet that."

The New Orleans Pelicans won the first overall pick in the draft lottery, and if they pass on Williamson, it would be a major surprise.

Williamson's skill set fits virtually any scheme, which could come into play if New Orleans decides to move on from head coach Alvin Gentry in the near future. He also has a warm personality and a genuine love of the game that shines through nightly. Williamson is poised to be an immediate NBA superstar, which New Orleans will want if it does indeed move on from Anthony Davis this offseason.

Pro Comparison: Charles Barkley, Retired

6. Phoenix Suns: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

Lee Luther Jr./Associated Press

While Williamson is the draft's most-coveted inside player, Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter is one of its most talented wing shooters. He averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 52 percent from the field in 2018. Though he only attempted a handful per game, Hunter also made 43.8 percent of his three-point shots.

NBA teams will love Hunter's combination of size (6'7") and athleticism, plus his versatility. He's equally capable of playing inside and outside and even played guard for the Cavaliers. Unless he works to improve his handle, though, Hunter projects as strictly a forward at the next level.

However, Hunter has the potential to be a great forward and a tremendous two-way player. He's an incredible defender and was even named NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

In an era of wide-open shooting and frequent triple-digit scores, it's easy to forget just how valuable a stud defender can be to a franchise—though to be fair, Leonard has been a regular reminder during the playoffs.

Hunter is a perfect fit for the Phoenix Suns, who should scramble to pick him if he's still on the board at six. He's the type of two-way player that 2017 fourth-overall pick Josh Jackson was supposed to be, and he would immediately make Phoenix better on both ends of the court.

Pro Comparison: Robert Covington, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas' Jaxson Hayes is a bit of a throwback center. He possesses a towering 6'11" frame with room to add bulk and a good amount of athleticism for his size. Though he only averaged 23.3 minutes per game in 2018, Hayes made an impact when he was on the floor—averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds per outing.

Hayes' days as a football receiver make him a powerful inside scorer and an athletic, versatile defender. His ability to quickly transition between the two roles will make him an early contributor.

"I fell like I'll be able to fit in the NBA right now really well just because I can switch 1-5, run the floor really well," Hayes said, per David Wilson of the Miami Herald. "The game's at a really fast pace right now. If you just watch the Warriors play, they're just going up and down, so I feel like I'll be able to do good things in the league."

Hayes would fill an immediate need for the Washington Wizards, as Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington recently pointed out.

"Hayes is one of the best fits for the Wizards among the players who could be available with the ninth pick," Hughes wrote. "He does what they arguably lack the most, which is play defense and more specifically protect the rim."

Should the Wizards take Hayes, they'll add a high-end interior defender who can hustle down the court and provide points at the other end.

Pro Comparison: Jarrett Allen, C, Brooklyn Nets