Lyon President Says Nabil Fekir 'Can Go' Amid Liverpool Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool might be encouraged to renew interest in Nabil Fekir this summer after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas indicated the attacking midfielder will be allowed to leave.

Aulas revealed the Ligue 1 club have already made arrangements with the player regarding his future, per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror: "Effectively, Nabil is outside (of the two departures expected), because we have an understanding that he can go. Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go."

Those words will be welcomed by Liverpool after Whaling noted how the Reds "are expected to reignite their interest in the 25-year-old." He also pointed out how knee problems scuppered Fekir's potential move to Anfield last summer.

Aulas may have opened the door, but it's debatable whether Liverpool will feel compelled to act. Manager Jurgen Klopp already took steps to strengthen his squad's creative department when last year's move broke down.

Jon Super/Associated Press/Associated Press

Liverpool signed Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, and Naby Keita arrived from RB Leipzig after a move was agreed during the previous campaign. While Keita has been inconsistent this season, there have been enough glimpses of talent to believe the Guinea international can play a bigger role in the near future.

Keita is recovering from a thigh problem ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, June 1, and this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, per TalkSport.

When fit, Keita gives Klopp's team a player who can take the ball past markers. He also has an eye for a defence-splitting pass.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain possesses similar qualities, but injury problems have stalled his career on Merseyside since he moved from Arsenal in 2017. The 25-year-old has dealt with a serious knee ligament injury and is still far from his best.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

There is no doubt Fekir is a talent when operating at 100 per cent. He's tricky and versatile, and he's able to operate both centrally or out wide.

Fekir has the technique and radar to create chances, but he's at his best as a scoring threat. His shooting power and calm in front of goal are assets in a fluid forward line, even if the finishing touch has deserted him at times during what has been a difficult individual campaign:

He's out of contract in 2020, per Transfermarkt.co.uk, so Liverpool or any other interested club could hope to strike a cost-effective deal for one of the more skilled schemers on the continent.

If new manager Sylvinho chooses to reshape the Lyon squad, Fekir could give Liverpool the inspiration missing in the middle since Philippe Coutinho was sold to Barcelona back in January 2018.