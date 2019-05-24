Saints' Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Among NFL Players Running in '40 Yards of Gold'May 25, 2019
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard and Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr. will be among 24 NFL players to participate in the first annual "40 Yards of Gold" tournament, per ESPN.com.
The competition will feature contestants battling in one-on-one 40-yard dashes in a knockout-style format. Twelve offensive players will compose one half of the bracket, while 12 defensive players will man the other side. The best representative from each group will face off in the final.
The 40 Yards of Gold competition is an independently run tournament that has no affiliation with the NFL.
The seeding will be determined by fans through a voting process, which concludes Sunday. Voting can be done through the competition's official website.
Ginn figures to be a favorite in this contest: He reportedly ran a 4.28 at his Ohio State pro day in 2007, per Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports. Ginn is also confident enough to race anyone in a 40-yard dash for $10,000, as he told Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe:
Ginn is probably a little slower these days, but a person confident enough to bet anyone $10,000 in a 40-yard dash has to feel pretty good about their abilities.
Look for Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes to also excel. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, he clocked an official 4.31 at his NFL combine:
The contest will take place June 29.
