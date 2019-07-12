Report: Redskins' Derrius Guice Suffers Hamstring Injury; Questionable for Camp

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is questionable for the start of training camp after suffering a hamstring injury, Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan reported Friday.

The 22-year-old Guice tore his ACL during the 2018 preseason and missed his entire rookie campaign.

Without Guice, the Skins figure to turn to Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson and Bryce Love to split snaps on the first-team offense at the outset of camp.

The 34-year-old Peterson had 1,250 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Thompson, who operates as the team's primary pass-catching back, has snagged 164 receptions over the past four seasons.



Washington selected Love in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Stanford.

Losing Guice again would be a tremendous blow considering the promise he showed in college. The 2018 second-round pick compiled 2,868 scrimmage yards and 29 touchdowns over his last two seasons at LSU.

The back also received rave reviews from multiple sources during 2018 training camp, including Thompson and Skins quarterback Alex Smith.

Guice will hope to enjoy a better stretch of health soon so he can showcase his talents on a more consistent basis.