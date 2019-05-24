Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Shares First Picture on IG Since Car Accident

Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul Shares First Picture on IG Since Car AccidentMay 24, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul posted his first picture on Instagram since recovering from a car accident in early May that resulted in a fractured neck and could potentially cost him the 2019 NFL season (h/t Greg Auman of The Athletic).
Greg Auman @gregauman
First pic of Bucs’ Jason Pierre-Paul since his car accident. Good to see him smiling, even with a neck brace on. https://t.co/rVUs38osDe
Pierre-Paul is declining to have surgery on the injury, with NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reporting earlier in May that "the plan is to recheck JPP's vertebra at the four-month mark after three independent doctors concurred it'll heal on its own. His expected timeline is 5-6 months, if not sooner, which could mean Pierre-Paul returns in October or November."
Greg Auman @gregauman
Video: Bucs coach Bruce Arians says team’s checking on Jason Pierre-Paul neck injury is still ongoing, said he has “fingers crossed” and is praying for best news possible. https://t.co/8hMCAB9vBu
Pierre-Paul, 30, had a solid 2018 season, registering 58 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He was expected to be a key player on Tampa Bay's defense this season, though his 2019 campaign is in jeopardy.
But it appears that Pierre-Paul is in good spirits nonetheless as he begins his lengthy rehabilitation.
