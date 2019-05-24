Paulo Dybala Dismisses Juventus Transfer Rumours: 'I Want to Continue Here'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has dismissed speculation he is looking for a transfer this summer, making it clear he wants to stay with the Turin giants next season.

Dybala's brother and agent, Gustavo, told Futbolemico (h/t Peter Lynch of Goal) earlier in May that the Argentina international "needs a change" in regards to his club, prompting speculation about a possible exit.

However, Dybala has addressed the comments made by his brother and has reiterated his commitment to the Italian champions, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Dan Sheridan of Goal):

"My brother spoke for himself. [Juventus director of sport Fabio] Paratici knows what I want to do next year—to keep playing here.

"Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn't depend on me. Juventus must make its choices with the coach that will come. But society knows it—next year I want to stay here.

"I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect."

The forward was speaking at an event for Adidas, where he met a number of Juventus supporters:

Dybala has been linked with a possible move to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United already this summer, per Luke Augustus of the Daily Mail.

If Dybala did feel the need for a change of scenery, it wouldn't be a huge surprise, as he has struggled to kick on at Juventus in recent years. The most recent campaign has been a challenge for him too, as he's set to finish with his lowest goal tally for a long time:

When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the summer of 2018, Juventus fans were salivating at the prospect of the Portuguese and Dybala linking up in the final third. However, sparks haven't flown between the two in Turin.

Dybala has shown in previous years just how good he can be at the highest level. On the ball, he is cultured and direct, while in past terms he has been productive for Juventus, albeit not always consistent.

Italian football journalist Adam Digby said Dybala simply didn't fit into the blueprint instilled by manager Massimiliano Allegri:

Even so, the signs are that Ronaldo and Dybala get on well:

The forward will hope the arrival of a new coach at Juventus will inject fresh impetus into his career. At this point, it's imperative he gets it otherwise conversations about a departure will feel a lot more serious in 12 months' time.

Now 25 years old, Dybala is no longer a prospect and rather a high-profile player with the talent to be scaling grander heights. With that in mind, Juventus may have already reached a point where a substantial offer this summer may be too tempting to turn down.