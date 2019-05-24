Mario Cristobal, Oregon Finalizing Contract Extension After 9-Win Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 24, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mario Cristobal is finalizing a one-year extension with Oregon that will keep the head football coach in Eugene through the 2023 season. 

Per James Crepea of the Oregonian, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said the extension is "almost done."

The 2018 Ducks went 9-4 and defeated Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl during Cristobal's first season in charge. The nine-win mark was the team's best since 2015. 

      

