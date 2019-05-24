Warriors News: Kevin Durant Says Calf Injury Is More Severe Than Previous Ones

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant has dealt with a couple of calf injuries in his career, but the current injury he suffered earlier in the 2019 postseason is the most severe of the group.

"Nah, it was different. Different," Durant said on Friday when asked if his current injury is similar to his previous ones, via 95.7 The Game. "... It was worse."

Those comments come a week after Golden State coach Steve Kerr revealed the injury was a "little more serious than we thought at the very beginning."

Durant has been sidelined since he limped off the court in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round matchup with the Houston Rockets on May 8:

The initial fear was an Achilles injury, but that was quickly ruled out. Ultimately, the 10-time All-Star was diagnosed with a strained right calf. He missed the final game of the Rockets series as well as the four-game Western Conference Finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant was averaging 34.2 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting during the playoffs.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that it was "unlikely" that Durant would be ready for the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, which will tip off on Thursday, May 30:

Golden State wrapped up its fifth consecutive Finals berth on Monday, allowing it to get some rest as the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors battle it out in the Eastern Conference Finals. The week-plus of rest gives the likes of Durant, DeMarcus Cousins (quad) and Andre Iguodala (left calf) a chance to try to get healthy for the championship round.

There is still nearly a full week before Game 1, so there is no need to rush Durant at this point. For now, the two-time Finals MVP will continue to follow doctor's orders and await Wednesday's evaluation as he looks to help his team complete a three-peat.