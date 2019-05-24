Blue Jays Call Up Craig Biggio's Son Cavan; 1st Team with 2 Hall of Famers' Sons

Blue Jays Call Up Craig Biggio's Son Cavan; 1st Team with 2 Hall of Famers' SonsMay 24, 2019
The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up second baseman Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, to the Major Leagues on Friday night.
Jim Bowden @JimBowdenGM
Charlie Montoya #BlueJays Manager just told us that Cavan Biggio will start and play 2B tonight…..@mlbnetworkradio
With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also on the big league club, the Blue Jays will be making history, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Cavan Biggio will be promoted by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Friday's game. His father, Craig, is in the Hall of Fame. Cavan will be teammates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Per @EliasSports, this will be the first time ever that two sons of Hall-of-Famers are MLB teammates. https://t.co/E4IOzsuiQk
Prospect Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who opened the season as the team's starting second baseman, has also been called back up to the Major Leagues.
Biggio, 24, is considered the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com, which noted that his "offensive game is built around his plus plate discipline and approach, as he's long showed a knack for drawing walks—his 100 walks [in 2018] ranked third in the minors—and getting on base at a high clip."
Additionally, he's a "solid if unspectacular defender [at second base], making up for modest range with sure-handedness, sound footwork and good instincts."
Christopher Crawford @Crawford_MILB
I had Cavan Biggio as my No. 7 prospect on the top 10 prospects for 2019. Think he's got a chance to provide power, get on base and maybe even steal some bases for the Blue Jays. https://t.co/iN5jKhQ1oj
In 132 games for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats last season, he hit .252 with 26 homers, 99 RBI, 80 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .388 on-base percentage. This season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons he's hit .307 with six homers and 26 RBI in 42 contests.
Biggio can also slide to the outfield for the Blue Jays if needed, giving them both an offensive boost and some defensive versatility if needed.
"I always knew I could move out to other positions and help the team win," Biggio said last October, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. "It's more running around, which brings me back to my wide receiver days in football. It's all pretty positive, it's all pretty exciting."
It's pretty exciting for the Blue Jays as well, as Guerrero (.241 with five homer and 11 RBI in 22 games) and Biggio appear to be two of the building blocks for the organization moving forward. That the pair bring Hall of Fame lineage to the table only adds to the excitement.
