Blue Jays Call Up Craig Biggio's Son Cavan; 1st Team with 2 Hall of Famers' Sons

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up second baseman Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, to the Major Leagues on Friday night.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also on the big league club, the Blue Jays will be making history, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):

Prospect Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who opened the season as the team's starting second baseman, has also been called back up to the Major Leagues.

Biggio, 24, is considered the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com, which noted that his "offensive game is built around his plus plate discipline and approach, as he's long showed a knack for drawing walks—his 100 walks [in 2018] ranked third in the minors—and getting on base at a high clip."

Additionally, he's a "solid if unspectacular defender [at second base], making up for modest range with sure-handedness, sound footwork and good instincts."

In 132 games for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats last season, he hit .252 with 26 homers, 99 RBI, 80 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .388 on-base percentage. This season for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons he's hit .307 with six homers and 26 RBI in 42 contests.

Biggio can also slide to the outfield for the Blue Jays if needed, giving them both an offensive boost and some defensive versatility if needed.

"I always knew I could move out to other positions and help the team win," Biggio said last October, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. "It's more running around, which brings me back to my wide receiver days in football. It's all pretty positive, it's all pretty exciting."

It's pretty exciting for the Blue Jays as well, as Guerrero (.241 with five homer and 11 RBI in 22 games) and Biggio appear to be two of the building blocks for the organization moving forward. That the pair bring Hall of Fame lineage to the table only adds to the excitement.