Dallas Plans to Name Street Outside Mavericks Arena 'Nowitzki Way'

Dirk Nowitzki's career with the Mavericks may be over, but his presence will still be felt in Dallas for years to come.

Per Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com, a request will be submitted to the Dallas City Plan Commission on June 6 to rename the street in front of American Airlines Center "Nowitzki Way."

Sefko noted it's "widely anticipated that the proposal will sail through" the commission before going to a city council hearing for final approval.

"If they rename the street after me, that would be a great honor," Nowitzki told Sefko. "Many great athletes have played in that arena, so I'm not sure I deserve all that."

It's nice of Nowitzki to be modest, but if one player in Mavericks history is deserving of this honor, it would be him. The German star is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, points, rebounds, blocks, field goals, three-point field goals and free throws.

Based on the statistical evidence, it's surprising Mavs owner Mark Cuban didn't rename the franchise after Nowitzki.