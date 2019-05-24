David De Gea's Wife Comments on Goalkeeper's Manchester United Future

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: A dejected David de Gea of Manchester United at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 16, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea's wife has said the Manchester United goalkeeper must be "happy" and play "where he wants to be" as he enters the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has reportedly been considering his future in England after a difficult season for the Red Devils, with the club finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

De Gea's wife and Spanish pop star, Edurne Garcia, commented about her husband's future and explained she will support his career decisions.

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (R) and Edurne Garcia pose on the red carpet as they arrive to attend the
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Speaking to Spanish TV show El Hormiguero (h/t Matt Maltby of the Mirror)Garcia also explained she will continue to live away from her husband after previously deciding not to move to Manchester:

"I've always said it—he decides whatever he decides. Wherever he is I'm always going to support him because I believe couples always have to support each other in any situation. The important thing is that he is happy and that wherever he is, is where he wants to be. I don't live in Manchester, which has been said. How am I going to live in Manchester if I don't stop working here? I'm making a series, I working on an album so I travel a lot. I come and go because David is still there and that's how it is."

The No. 1 almost left United for Real Madrid in 2015 but remained as Los Blancos failed to conclude the deal with the Premier League giants.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: David De Gea of Manchester United watches the ball as Marcos Alonso of Chelsea scores during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With only 12 months remaining on his deal, and with United in transition after the departure of Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils need to decide if keeping De Gea is one of their primary objectives as they consider their wage bill and potential transfers.

De Gea suffered an underwhelming start to his career with United in 2011 but rose to be considered one of the best 'keepers on the planet, producing consistency and clean sheets as he saved his team on countless occasions.

However, the Spaniard was at fault as United failed to grab a top-four berth in the Premier League last term, making a number of uncharacteristic errors.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman told TalkSport United must do their best to retain the player:

De Gea continues to be one of the best in the world, but he has spent an extended period at United with the team consistently faltering in major competition.

With no Champions League football next season, the Spaniard could finally turn his ambitions elsewhere, forcing United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to cash-in on a transfer.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly continue to monitor De Gea's situation at Old Trafford, per Maltby.  

Related

    Report: Bayern Offer Sane $145M Over 5 Years

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Bayern Offer Sane $145M Over 5 Years

    Tom Coast
    via Sport Witness

    Zidane Tells Madrid: Pay $126M for Hazard

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane Tells Madrid: Pay $126M for Hazard

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Man City's First Puma Kit Leaks 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City's First Puma Kit Leaks 👀

    via men

    Man Utd Bid $45M+ for Lyon's Dembele

    Striker scored 20 goals this season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Bid $45M+ for Lyon's Dembele

    Striker scored 20 goals this season

    Sport Witness Team
    via Sport Witness