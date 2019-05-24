David De Gea's Wife Comments on Goalkeeper's Manchester United Future

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea's wife has said the Manchester United goalkeeper must be "happy" and play "where he wants to be" as he enters the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has reportedly been considering his future in England after a difficult season for the Red Devils, with the club finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

De Gea's wife and Spanish pop star, Edurne Garcia, commented about her husband's future and explained she will support his career decisions.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Speaking to Spanish TV show El Hormiguero (h/t Matt Maltby of the Mirror), Garcia also explained she will continue to live away from her husband after previously deciding not to move to Manchester:



"I've always said it—he decides whatever he decides. Wherever he is I'm always going to support him because I believe couples always have to support each other in any situation. The important thing is that he is happy and that wherever he is, is where he wants to be. I don't live in Manchester, which has been said. How am I going to live in Manchester if I don't stop working here? I'm making a series, I working on an album so I travel a lot. I come and go because David is still there and that's how it is."

The No. 1 almost left United for Real Madrid in 2015 but remained as Los Blancos failed to conclude the deal with the Premier League giants.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

With only 12 months remaining on his deal, and with United in transition after the departure of Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils need to decide if keeping De Gea is one of their primary objectives as they consider their wage bill and potential transfers.

De Gea suffered an underwhelming start to his career with United in 2011 but rose to be considered one of the best 'keepers on the planet, producing consistency and clean sheets as he saved his team on countless occasions.

However, the Spaniard was at fault as United failed to grab a top-four berth in the Premier League last term, making a number of uncharacteristic errors.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman told TalkSport United must do their best to retain the player:

De Gea continues to be one of the best in the world, but he has spent an extended period at United with the team consistently faltering in major competition.

With no Champions League football next season, the Spaniard could finally turn his ambitions elsewhere, forcing United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to cash-in on a transfer.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly continue to monitor De Gea's situation at Old Trafford, per Maltby.