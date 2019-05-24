Report: Manchester United Make Antoine Griezmann Contact Amid Barcelona Rumours

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann over a possible summer transfer.

Griezmann has confirmed the 2018-19 season will be his last at the Wanda Metropolitano, triggering a number of rumours about his next destination. According to Michael Butler of the Guardian, Barcelona are set to sign the player for £108 million.

However, Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported some at the Camp Nou have doubts about spending so much on the Atletico star, and as a result, the Red Devils have made a move.

"There is also an ongoing link due to his brother's support for the Premier League club, with his family also influential among his entourage," said Delaney. "Some key figures in European football even believe that Old Trafford is Griezmann's most likely next destination."

It's added if the transfer was to go ahead it would placate current United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks. As Delaney noted, the France team-mates share a "close relationship."

Delaney said he doesn't think it's nailed on that Griezmann will end up at Barcelona:

The 28-year-old and his future was the focus of the recent episode of The Champions:

The forward was consistently linked with the Catalan giants last summer, although he eventually made a decision to remain at Atletico Madrid and sign a new contract.

However, Griezmann has clearly had a change of heart about his commitment to Atletico and is poised to embark on a new adventure next season. Given his pedigree in the world game, it's not a shock to see clubs of the calibre of Manchester United and Barcelona linked.

While his haul of 15 La Liga goals in 2018-19 was his lowest for five seasons, Griezmann has long been the attacking heartbeat of Atletico:

United's attack toiled for long spells last season, with Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez all enduring inconsistent campaigns.

With that in mind, it would be a coup for the club if they were able to land someone of Griezmann's quality, especially given they will be playing UEFA Europa League football next term.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News summed up the woes the team was enduring in front of goal late last term:

New United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to bring in players this summer with the long-term in mind. After all, spending big money on established players is not a transfer strategy that's yielded success for the Red Devils lately.

As such, some would be reluctant to spend big money and a sizeable salary on Griezmann. However, for a player who is still one of the best forwards in the game, if the chance did emerge to sign him, it would be hard not to grasp it.