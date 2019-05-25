AEW Hot Take: Jon Moxley Shock Appearance Needed to Save Double or Nothing Card

WWE

AEW Double or Nothing needs Jon Moxley.

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose would be one of the biggest stars in attendance at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, when AEW goes—excuse the pun—all-in on itself as a promotion with a major pay-at per-view.

At this point, a lack of Moxley would be a major disappointment for fans.

Why? Because it simply makes too much sense. Moxley left WWE for reasons that aren't widely known, though speculation about his wanting more creative freedom in the wake of terrible storylines makes plenty of sense.

He then proceeded to drop the following hype trailer on a social media account he rarely uses:

For the conspiracy theorists out there, besides being chased out of a prison by a Big Dog (Roman Reigns?), the dice hint to AEW's gambling theme, and the numbers are a two and five—the event is on the 25 May.

Symbolism aside, this idea isn't just about shock value. It's much bigger. AEW reeling in a big talent like Moxley, grabbing him from a powerhouse like WWE, would reshape the industry as fans know it. This sort of challenger, backed by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan and with a Turner television deal, hasn't popped up to threaten WWE since WCW.

Now imagine if AEW starts attracting top stars like Moxley.

And fans shouldn't kid themselves—it's easy to get lost in the recent shenanigans of the Ambrose character. He was messing around with James Ellsworth and going into a cringeworthy heel act before leaving. But he's an all-timer in WWE land, a Grand Slam champ and a former member of arguably the greatest faction in company history.

It makes sense, then, that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported AEW has an interest in Moxley, though he is technically wrapped up in shooting a movie (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc).

Simply put, the implications around the industry would be huge. It wouldn't mean AEW is looking to recruit even more stars, but it would legitimize the company for those casual fans on the fence about the whole thing.

Which isn't to say the card isn't good already. Incredible talent is littered throughout, from a six-man tag featuring Christopher Daniels to the Rhodes brothers squaring off, with Cody trying to "kill off" WWE's Attitude Era. The card offers WWE-only watchers a serious chance to experience life outside the company and broaden horizons.

But while on the topic of the card, the match between Adam Page and Pac is off for varying reasons. And the 21-man Casino Battle Royale that offers up a future AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega as the reward still needs to fill a handful of spots.

Which weaves in the idea of keeping Moxley's debut a surprise until it actually happens.

These days, it seems WWE can't go for any surprises—ratings and pay-per-view numbers are too important. Any big return or debut seems to get video packages weeks in advance. AEW has the power to buck these expected trends from wrestling promotions, which could also help the production differentiate itself from the other big boy on the block.

Again, Moxley is a vehicle to something much bigger than a simple talent addition for AEW. It is first-impression time to a much broader audience than the promotion will ever have again. Grabbing him from AEW, letting him flex his creative muscles on a shock appearance and reshaping the industry are all options if an appearance is planned.

AEW wouldn't fizzle out quickly if Moxley isn't there. But without a shock of the caliber of Moxley's appearance and otherwise unfolding as advertised, Double or Nothing could cause some potential longtime fans to shrug and loop back into WWE-only land.

Moxley, for better or worse, is a necessary ace up the sleeve for AEW.