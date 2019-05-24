The Best MMA Knockouts from 2019 You Haven't Seen Yet

0 of 8

ONE Championship/Getty Images

Knockouts are one of the great things about combat sports, and they are a draw for fans. We want to see them. 2019 has supplied us all with a wealth of incredible KO performances.

MMA events happened every week across the globe. You have seen the potential Knockout of the Year contenders from the UFC. You have seen clips like Raymond Daniels' viral KO at Bellator Birmingham. But with so many events happening from the regional and international scene, there have been plenty you have missed as well.

Some of those crushing blows have been selected for your viewing pleasure right here.

Kicks, knees, punches... we've got 'em all. Prospects and champions alike have come through with devastating strikes that have left their opponents in a heap on the canvas. It has been a most violent year in the sport.

You will want to grab some popcorn before going any further, as these eight knockouts are some of the most entertaining of the year.

Sit back and prepare yourselves for some of the best knockouts you may have missed this year.