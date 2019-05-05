MMA Fighter's Aerial Spin Sets Up Crushing Blow and KO of the Year Candidate

Bellator's Raymond Daniels may be a kickboxer by trade, but he proved capable of delivering a spectacular MMA moment Saturday to knock out Wilker Barros.

As the first round of their fight on the main card at Bellator Birmingham was winding down, Daniels launched himself into the air, spinning a full 360 degrees before landing, pausing and dropping Barros with a clean knockout punch.

Daniels' kickboxing background likely had Barros watching Daniels' feet during his aerial acrobatics, and the misdirection proved to be devastatingly effective.

The 39-year-old Californian has an impressive kickboxing resume, but this was only his second-ever professional MMA fight and his first in more than a decade. The incredible result will hopefully encourage him to get back in the cage before too long.

While Daniels' knockout was the highlight of the night, there were a couple of other impressive moments in Birmingham. Fabian Edwards landed three kicks to Falco Neto's head while on his back before springing to his feat and finishing the fight.

Finally, in the main event, Brent Primus showed off his ground game with a first-round gogoplata to submit Tim Wilde.

Add it all up, and it was an entertaining main card from start to finish.