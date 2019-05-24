Dani Alves Says He'd 'Bet the Eiffel Tower' Neymar Stays at PSG

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Dani Alves is so confident Neymar will stay at Paris Saint-Germain he has said he would "bet the Eiffel Tower" on it.

There have been ongoing rumours this season that Neymar is not happy in the French capital. It is now being reported he has fallen out with Kylian Mbappe, and Real Madrid could "make a move for whichever of the two strikers decides they must leave the Parc des Princes," per Sport (h/t Jack Bezants of MailOnline).

Per Moises Llorens of ESPN FC, Alves, 36, acknowledged his fellow Brazilian is not happy as PSG weren't as successful as they wanted to be this season, most notably losing to Manchester United in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League:

"He is not happy, since he didn't get the results he wanted, and that brings him unhappiness. I would beat the crap out of him if he feels happy without winning."

But when asked if he would bet a dinner on Neymar staying at the French club, Alves said: "A dinner is not enough. Should I bet the Eiffel Tower? I believe that he will stay with PSG. If Madrid calls me, I'd say no. And if it calls me to ask me about Neymar, I'd say no as well [laughs]."

He added he "wouldn't be surprised at all" if Real do get in touch with Neymar, but he is confident the 27-year-old will be staying put in Paris.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has also made it clear he wants his star men to remain:

On paper, Neymar has enjoyed two fine seasons at PSG since moving from Barcelona for £200 million back in August 2017.

Injuries have meant he has played only 37 Ligue 1 games in that time, but he has scored 34 goals and returned 20 assists.

He has won two French titles, one Coupe de France, one Coupe de la Ligue, and the 2017-18 Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award.

However, PSG's failures in the Champions League are a problem.

Neymar was signed by PSG primarily to help them finally join Europe's elite by winning, or at least going deep, in the Champions League.

Instead, they have been knocked out in the first knockout round in both seasons Neymar has been at the club, last term to Real Madrid, and this season, in somewhat humiliating fashion, to an injury-ravaged United side who overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg:

It is an issue that needs to be resolved, as PSG cannot become one of the world's top clubs without regularly competing in the latter stages of Europe's biggest tournament.