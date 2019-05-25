AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsMay 26, 2019
Gambling on yourself is risky, but when you've got the talent All Elite Wrestling boasts, going Double or Nothing is a much safer bet.
While it certainly wasn't a make-or-break scenario all in one shot, many looked at Double or Nothing as the first true test of whether this new promotion could be something great, or fall short of expectations.
Now that AEW's debut pay-per-view is in the bag, how did things work out? What were the biggest moments of the night that stood out as the best and worst parts of the show?
Presented in order of appearance, let's take a look at the top highlights and low points of AEW Double or Nothing 2019.
Full Match Results
- "Hangman" Adam Page won the 21-man Casino Battle Royale
- Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara by pinfall
- SoCal Uncensored defeated Strong Hearts by pinfall
- Britt Baker defeated Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae and Awesome Kong by pinfall
- Best Friends defeated Angelico and Jack Evans by pinfall
- Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakuraby pinfall
- Cody defeated Dustin Rhodes by pinfall
- The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Bros by pinfall
- Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega by pinfall
Highlight: Casino Battle Royale
The 21-man Casino Battle Royale had a little bit of everything for practically all types of wrestling fans.
This was easily the most colorful match of the night as most of the characters involved seemed like they came straight out of the circus with a super heavyweight, the masked Luchasaurus, ECW hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer and more.
There was a table spot, a trash can utilized as a weapon, a cigarette put out on someone's head, some joke eliminations along with some serious ones, and pretty much all you could ask for out of a Battle Royale.
But the best part of it was the use of MJF and the surprise lucky 21 entrant, Hangman Adam Page.
Including Page to offset the lack of his match against Pac was a smart move, and the fake-out finish that saw MJF almost get the win, just for Page to still come out on top was an effective end to the first match in AEW history.
Low Point: Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara
It's hard to actually hate anything on this event, but when looking for low points, one of the blander parts of the show was the Buy In match between Kip Sabian and Sammy Guevara.
Fundamentally, it was fine. They didn't botch all their moves or wrestle in a boring style or suffer from any kind of detrimental booking, but it was just okay.
Since it was on the pre-show, it had the job of selling viewers on the action to come, as well as to represent this mindset that AEW is an alternative to WWE. However, an honest assessment is that this match was nothing better than what happens several times on a regular episode of NXT.
This clearly wasn't a main event, so some leeway has to be given, and if this is about as low as things get for AEW, the promotion is in great hands. But it's doubtful anyone who was on the fence of buying this show watched this match and decided to pay $50 for more.
Highlight: Awesome Kong Turns Three-Way Match into Four-Way
One of the most interesting aspects of Double or Nothing was wondering which wrestlers would show up who weren't previously advertised for the card.
While most of the attention was drawn to things like the remaining four competitors in the Casino Battle Royale, perhaps the biggest surprise of the night actually came before the first-ever women's division match.
That is because Brandi Rhodes changed things up to turn the match into a four-way with the introduction of Awesome Kong.
Kong is a living legend whose absence from something like this would have been on everyone's lists of performers that should have made an appearance, so it's great to see that AEW didn't miss out on her inclusion.
It was also great that she actually didn't win the match, as giving the victory to Britt Baker catapults her to the top of the division in one win.
Low Point: Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Team Aja Kong against Team Hikaru Shida was by no means some horrible contest, but compared to the rest of the night, it was the most underwhelming.
Kong has a long history behind her that should be respected, yet this probably would have been better if she were replaced by someone else who could keep the pace with the other five women.
In particular, the segment between Shida and Kong battling with their kendo stick and trash can felt sloppy and out of place, especially if it was supposed to be a crescendo.
This was the first time in the night that something felt like a buffer between two more important things, as even the teams didn't seem like there was any clear direction in who everyone was and why they were teaming with each other beyond just being booked that way.
There may be serious talent in these women that will be fantastic to watch going forward, but this certainly wasn't the strongest part of this show.
Highlight: Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
When it comes to the drama element of professional wrestling, the match with the most storyline tension was easily Cody against Dustin Rhodes.
These brothers have battled in the past, but never with the intensity they've always wanted, so this was their opportunity to give it their all.
Thankfully, they didn't let down, as this was far more brutal than WWE ever would have let them be.
The blood loss sold the crowd on the action, but the emotion behind it all kept fans engaged more than anything else.
Dustin has proven time and time again that as his age progresses, his in-ring skills somehow stay the same, if not improve, and he held his own against Cody.
However, as expected, Cody came out on top, which is exactly what should have happened, given Cody's future as one of AEW's main talent.
But this was truly a win for both Rhodes brothers, and that was illustrated by the post-match promo, wherein Cody asked Dustin to be his partner for Fight for the Fallen.
That feel-good moment was a great button on the segment and a perfect means to turn everyone's shocked faces in the audience into smiles.
Highlight: AAA World Tag Team Championship Match
To no surprise, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros put on quite the spectacle for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.
Given how they are two of the most popular tag teams in the business today, they had a lot of hype to live up to, but more than enough talent to match those expectations.
"This is great tag team wrestling" said Jim Ross as the fans got up mid-match for a standing ovation, as even though this may not be everyone's favorite match of the night, it was undoubtedly fun from start to finish.
Something that shouldn't be lost in the analysis of this event is that virtually every match was filled with impressive athleticism, but as more time went on, fans could have gotten tired of that style.
Even after having seven matches prior to this, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros managed to keep the crowd energized, rather than spent.
Credit should also be given to how easy it would have been to have the titles change hands and be predictable, yet Nick and Matt Jackson retaining the belts didn't feel like preferential treatment to the people in charge, but something that was earned.
Highlight: Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
AEW needed a main event that would deliver, so going with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega was a foolproof plan.
This was arguably the biggest match possible right now, given the roster and their star power, as well as the best blend of styles for fans coming over from knowing only WWE and those who follow more promotions.
For anyone who thought all of The Elite would come out on top as a sign of favoritism, Jericho's win went against that, as well as set up a rubber match between the two as they are tied at one win a piece.
After the match, Jericho's promo about how AEW owes its success to him was a good way to build the right amount of heat not just to establish his status as a top heel, but as a lead-in for Jon Moxley's surprise appearance.
Everyone was waiting for Moxley to show up, so it made sense to save him for the end, and now that he and Omega have locked horns, it provides a great hook for fans to tune in to Fyter Fest and future shows to see their inevitable battle.
This was a great way to end the show to get fans pumped for what's to come and to seal the deal that AEW has a ton of momentum on its side.
