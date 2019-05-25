AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Gambling on yourself is risky, but when you've got the talent All Elite Wrestling boasts, going Double or Nothing is a much safer bet.

While it certainly wasn't a make-or-break scenario all in one shot, many looked at Double or Nothing as the first true test of whether this new promotion could be something great, or fall short of expectations.

Now that AEW's debut pay-per-view is in the bag, how did things work out? What were the biggest moments of the night that stood out as the best and worst parts of the show?

Presented in order of appearance, let's take a look at the top highlights and low points of AEW Double or Nothing 2019.