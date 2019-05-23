Image: Drake Changes Instagram Avatar to Mallory Edens After Raptors Beat Bucks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

As the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks battled in Game 5 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, an unexpected rivalry was born off the court.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, sat courtside during Wednesday night's showdown at Fiserv Forum—and she did so while wearing a Pusha T shirt. That is notable due to Pusha T's 2018 feud with Raptors ambassador and rapper Drake. It was during that back-and-forth that Pusha T revealed to the world Drizzy had a secret son, Adonis.

Well, Drake noticed Edens' shirt. He responded by changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of Edens and by posting a message on his Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Toronto moved to within one victory of its first NBA Finals appearance with a 105-99 victory in Game 5. After losing the first two games of the series, the Raptors have now won three straight games against the Bucks.