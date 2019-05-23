Image: Drake Changes Instagram Avatar to Mallory Edens After Raptors Beat Bucks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 23: Mallory Edens attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors on May 23, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

As the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks battled in Game 5 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night, an unexpected rivalry was born off the court.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, sat courtside during Wednesday night's showdown at Fiserv Forum—and she did so while wearing a Pusha T shirt. That is notable due to Pusha T's 2018 feud with Raptors ambassador and rapper Drake. It was during that back-and-forth that Pusha T revealed to the world Drizzy had a secret son, Adonis.

Well, Drake noticed Edens' shirt. He responded by changing his Instagram avatar to a picture of Edens and by posting a message on his Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Toronto moved to within one victory of its first NBA Finals appearance with a 105-99 victory in Game 5. After losing the first two games of the series, the Raptors have now won three straight games against the Bucks.

