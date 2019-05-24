2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions and Prospects Who Can Help Contenders

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

No matter how successful the best teams in the NBA get, they are always looking for improvements in the offseason.

While most contenders will be in the mix for high-profile free agents, they can also turn to the draft to fill positional needs at a cheaper cost.

In previous seasons, players such as OG Anunoby, Kyle Kuzma, Jarrett Allen and Dejounte Murray have gone from late first-round picks to key contributors on contending teams.

However, not every contender will be able to make an addition out of the first round, as Denver, Toronto, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers gave up their selections in trades.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): PJ Washington, F, Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Iowa State

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: KZ Okpala, F, Stanford

Prospects Who Can Help Contenders

Matisse Thybulle

The top defender in men's college basketball is going to make one contender very happy when he is still available on the draft board in the bottom third of the first round.

Washington guard Matisse Thybulle comes into the NBA as the Defensive Player of the Year, but he did not join most of the top prospects at the combine.

Oklahoma City sticks out right away as a fit for the 22-year-old, who could come into the game as a nice complement to Russell Westbrook or Paul George.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are unable to keep J.J. Redick or Tobias Harris, Thybulle could be a good fit at a low value for a team that needs to fill out its depth.

It is worth noting the Sixers picked a gem in Landry Shamet with the 26th overall pick in 2018. After he was traded in the Harris deal, the Wichita State product became a key contributor for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston could be an ideal landing spot as well, but that could be dependent on what the team's needs are by the time the draft rolls around, and they could change if a deal for Anthony Davis can be arranged.

Portland and Brooklyn could also use a shooting guard with strong defensive qualities to round out their rosters.

There should be a strong market for Thybulle, but he does need to increase his scoring production in order to be close to a complete package.

In his senior season, his points-per-game total dropped two from 11.2 to 9.1, but he was able to increase his steals and blocks per contest compared to his junior season.

As long as Thybulle continues to excel as a defender and makes improvements to his all-around game, there will be a spot for him in a contender's rotation next season.

Ty Jerome

One of the many things NBA teams value in the draft is championship-winning experience.

A year ago, four players from Villanova were selected in the first 33 picks, with Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo experiencing significant rises because of their play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Virginia's Ty Jerome could go through a sudden rise like the pair of Villanova players did a year ago, as he should be chosen in the same range.

The Indiana Pacers, who pick at No. 18, brought in Jerome for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday.

According to Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington, a source put the 21-year-old's draft range between No. 18 and No. 22 based on the interviews the guard has done.

Jerome's size and ability to shoot off the dribble are intriguing to teams that will either need to fill a starting point guard spot or add depth around an existing starter.

In his junior season at Virginia, he averaged 13.3 points per game and shot 39.9 percent from three-point range.

Jerome increased the majority of his stat totals from his sophomore to junior season, and he put together a strong set of postseason performances that will stick in the minds of NBA scouts and front-office personnel when they break down his game.

The Pacers could be an ideal landing spot for the New York native if Darren Collison does not return in free agency and the team feels it does not have a good shot of signing Kemba Walker.

If Indiana passes on Jerome, San Antonio and Boston should strongly consider selecting him. Since his stock appears to be on the rise, we do not expect him to drop too far into the 20s if he gets that far.

