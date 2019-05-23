Jerry Jones Doesn't Expect NFL to Discipline Ezekiel Elliott for Vegas Incident

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly not face any repercussions from the Dallas Cowboys after being detained at a Las Vegas music festival last weekend.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. And frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

According to TMZ Sports, Elliott was handcuffed at the EDC festival in Las Vegas Sunday after pushing a security guard to the ground.

He was not arrested or charged with a crime, thanks in part to the security guard deciding not to press charges.

"Two officers approached and placed Elliott into handcuffs while they investigated the incident," Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. spokesman told TMZ. "The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery, refused to press charges and officers escorted Elliott a short distance away and he was released."

Jones was one of Elliott's biggest defenders in 2017 when the running back was accused of domestic violence, both before and after he was eventually given a six-game suspension by the NFL.

"He's paid the most level of punishment that I've seen for what he did," Jones said in March of 2018, per Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News.

He was not charged, but the league found enough evidence to discipline him.

While the NFL still has an opportunity to provide some additional discipline for Elliott under the league's personal-conduct policy, it's clear nothing will come from the Cowboys organization.